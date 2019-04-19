GoPro HERO7 Black delivers 4K60 footage, voice control, more: $293 (Reg. up to $400)

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the GoPro HERO7 Black for $293.21 shipped when coupon code PRO51 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly fetching $400, recently you’ve been able to nab this model for $350 at retailers like Amazon. Using today’s coupon you’ll be able to pay even less and get yours at easily one of the best prices we’ve seen. Not only can it shoot top notch 4K video at 60 frames per second, neat effects like Time Warp can be added, allowing you to speed up footage by 30x. This makes it a great option for recording time-lapses. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Not worried about 60 frames per second? Consider GoPro’s HERO7 Silver. It’s about $100 less right now and is capable of shooting 4K30. When using this device for photos, you’ll snap vibrant 10MP shots. Support for portrait makes this a solid option for shooting content to upload to Snapchat and Instagram.

GoPro HERO7 Black features:

HyperSmooth Video Stabilization – Get gimbal-like stabilization—without the gimbal. HERO7 Black predicts your movements and corrects for camera shake to deliver insanely smooth footage

Time Warp Video – Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move about a scene. Increase the speed up to 30x to turn longer activities into shareable moments

Super Photo – Get the best photos automatically. With Super Photo, HERO7 Black intelligently applies HDR, local tone mapping or noise reduction to optimize your shots

