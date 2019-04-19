The North Face jackets, pullovers, vests & more from $40 (up to 75% off), this weekend only

Steep & Cheap is having a North Face event that’s taking up to 75% off jackets, shorts, pullovers and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The men’s Davenport Pullover Jacket is on sale for $40, which is the lowest rate we’ve seen. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $99. You can style this pullover year-round with shorts for summer bonfires or layered under a jacket during ski season. It features a contrasting stripe across the chest and a leather logo patch that’s very stylish. Even better, it comes in two color options.

If you’re looking for an option for women, the Campshire Hooded Pullover Jacket is very similar and priced at $60. This cozy pullover will be a go-to in your wardrobe and will look great paired with jeans or leggings alike. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

