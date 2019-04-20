Anker’s one-day sale offers MFi-certified Lightning cables, 7.5W wireless charger, more from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a selection of its charging accessories from $9 Prime shipped. Our top pick is this 3-pack of Powerline MFi-certified Lightning Cables in varying lengths for $19.99. Normally closer to $30, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this pack and is the best available. If you’re always looking for that one spare cable to charge your iPhone, this multi-pack is perfect for you. With three different sizes, ranging from 3- to 10-ft, you’ll always have the perfect tool for the job. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Keep reading for more of our top picks or just hit up the sale page to view all available discounts.
Nomad Base Station
Our top picks:
- Powerline II USB-C to C 2.0 Cable: $9 (Reg. $13)
- 24W 2-Port Lightning Car Charger: $16 (Reg. $20)
- 7.5W Fast Wireless Charging Pad: $33 (Reg. $50)
- Wireless Charger w/ Air Vent Holder: $43 (Reg. $60)
- 20000mAh PD Portable Battery: $60 (Reg. $100)
- …and more…
Anker Powerline Lightning Cable 3-pack features:
- The Anker Advantage: Join the 20 million+ powered by America’s leading USB charging brand.
- Ultra-Durable: aramid fiber makes it thoroughly resistant to fraying and wear-related damage.
- Incredible Charging Speed: Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance maximize charge speed.
- Flexibility: 3 different lengths of cable gives you the flexibility you need. Includes a 3ft, 6ft and 10ft cable.
- What You Get: 3 X Anker PowerLine Lightning (1 X 3ft, 1 X 6ft, 1 X 10ft), hook-and-loop cable ties, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.
