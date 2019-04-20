Anker’s one-day sale offers MFi-certified Lightning cables, 7.5W wireless charger, more from $9

- Apr. 20th 2019 9:20 am ET

From $9
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a selection of its charging accessories from $9 Prime shipped. Our top pick is this 3-pack of Powerline MFi-certified Lightning Cables in varying lengths for $19.99. Normally closer to $30, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this pack and is the best available. If you’re always looking for that one spare cable to charge your iPhone, this multi-pack is perfect for you. With three different sizes, ranging from 3- to 10-ft, you’ll always have the perfect tool for the job. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Keep reading for more of our top picks or just hit up the sale page to view all available discounts.

Nomad Base Station

Our top picks:

Anker Powerline Lightning Cable 3-pack features:

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 20 million+ powered by America’s leading USB charging brand.
  • Ultra-Durable: aramid fiber makes it thoroughly resistant to fraying and wear-related damage.
  • Incredible Charging Speed: Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance maximize charge speed.
  • Flexibility: 3 different lengths of cable gives you the flexibility you need. Includes a 3ft, 6ft and 10ft cable.
  • What You Get: 3 X Anker PowerLine Lightning (1 X 3ft, 1 X 6ft, 1 X 10ft), hook-and-loop cable ties, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $9

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide