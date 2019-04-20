Save $150 on Husky tool storage solutions: 9-drawer cabinet for $449, 6-drawer chest $229

Home Depot offers the Husky Industrial 52-inch 9-Drawer Rolling Cabinet Tool Chest for $449 after coupon code HUSKYTOOLCHEST is applied at checkout. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid a delivery fee of $75. Regardless of which shipping method you choose, you’re still saving $150 on this storage solution. For further comparison, third-party sellers from Amazon and eBay are charging almost double. Each drawer is rated for 120 pounds. Combined, they provide up to 22,636 cubic inches of storage for your tools and other heavy-duty equipment. A bottle opener is mounted on the side for added convenience. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

If you need even more storage, you can pair the cabinet with the Husky Industrial 52-inch 6-Drawer Top Tool Chest for $229 when you use coupon code HUSKYTOOLCHEST at checkout. The same shipping methods apply as above. That’s also $150 off and another low. This will provide an additional 14,785 cubic inches of storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Should you need to bring tools with you on-the-go, consider picking up the Dickies 5-Pocket Single Side Apron for $8 Prime shipped. It includes pockets of various sizes plus an adjustable waist from 32 to 52 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars and an Amazon #1 best-seller in tool pouches.

Husky Industrial 9-Drawer Rolling Cabinet Tool Chest:

The new Husky 52 in. Industrial 9-Drawer Roller Cabinet has arrived. This cabinet is great for storing and organizing all your tools. The cabinet is made from high grade all welded 18-Gauge steel construction and finished with tough industrial textured black powder coat paint. 9 Drawers provide a total of 22,636 cu. in. storage capacity. Drawers are all rated for 120 lb. each and are equipped with Soft Closing mechanism that ensures you never slam them closed. The extra-large bottom drawers have two sets of slides to hold your heavier items. Underneath this unit is a reinforced bottom panel with 6 Heavy-Duty 5 in. casters capable of supporting up to 2,500 lb.

