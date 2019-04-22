Foot Locker offers a rare 20% off orders of $99+ with Nike, adidas, Under Armour & more

For a limited time only, Foot Locker offers 20% off orders of $99 or more with code GREEN20 at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more. Shipping prices apply and vary on all sale items. The men’s Under Armour HOVR SLK Sneakers are stylish and perfect for spring training. Originally priced at $120, during the sale you can find them marked down to $96. These shoes feature leather detailing that make them stand out and a pull tab so you can take them off/put them on easily. Even better, they feature a cushioned insole for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!