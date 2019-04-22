Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook sports USB-C, HDMI out, and more: $191 (Reg. $250+)

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering the Lenovo C330 1.7GHz/4GB/32GB 11.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $191.24 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s roughly $60+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Ever since using a Google Pixelbook a few months back, I’ve learned that if I ever decide to switch away from my MacBook, Chrome OS will likely be the most viable alternative. It’s straight-forward to use and unlike what many folks think, it actually behaves like a desktop, especially since it supports Android apps. Snatch up this 2-in-1 today to take Chrome OS for a spin and also to have a backup computer on hand. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Read our release coverage to learn more about this model.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Laptop features:

The Chromebook C330 is equipped with a MediaTek MT8173C Processor, Chrome OS, 4 GB LPDDR3, 64 GB eMMC and so much more

Sleek, stylish and secure, this 360 degree convertible laptop is less than one inch thin and 2.6 lbs. light with a 11-inch FHD IPS Touch Display perfect for day-to-day computing and multimedia, on or offline

