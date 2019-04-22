Upgrade your home theater w/ these smart TVs from $130: 39-inch 1080p, 75-inch 4K QLED, more

Best Buy via Amazon is offering the Insignia 39-inch 1080p Fire TV Edition for $129.99 shipped. Also available direct. Normally over $200, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’ve yet to upgrade the office or game room to a smart TV, this is a great option. With Fire TV built-in, you’ll be able to stream content from Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, and more without an added cost. Rated 4.1/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Clean up your entertainment center when you swap TVs. The AmazonBasics Heavy-Duty Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount supports displays from 22- to 55-inches for just $30 shipped. It’s the perfect upgrade to any home theater as it gives your home a professional look without breaking the bank.

Other Smart TVs on sale:

Insignia Fire TV Edition features:

Insignia Full HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers 1080p picture quality for lifelike detail, rich contrast, and brilliant colors.

With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 34.8” x 20.6” x 3.2”, TV with stand: 34.8” x 22.3” x 8.9”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.

