Upgrade your home theater w/ these smart TVs from $130: 39-inch 1080p, 75-inch 4K QLED, more

Best Buy via Amazon is offering the Insignia 39-inch 1080p Fire TV Edition for $129.99 shipped. Also available direct. Normally over $200, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’ve yet to upgrade the office or game room to a smart TV, this is a great option. With Fire TV built-in, you’ll be able to stream content from Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, and more without an added cost. Rated 4.1/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.
Nomad Base Station
Clean up your entertainment center when you swap TVs. The AmazonBasics Heavy-Duty Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount supports displays from 22- to 55-inches for just $30 shipped. It’s the perfect upgrade to any home theater as it gives your home a professional look without breaking the bank.
Other Smart TVs on sale:
- Sharp 40-inch 1080p: $150 (Reg. $250) | eBay
- Also at Best Buy
- TCL 49-inch 4K: $250 (Reg. $300) | Rakuten
- w/ code SAVE15
- Must be logged in
- TCL 43-inch 4K Dolby Vision: $300 (Reg. $500) | Rakuten
- Samsung 55-inch 4K: $399 (Reg. $650) | Walmart
- Bonus $20 VUDU credit
- TCL 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision: $420 (Reg. $700) | Rakuten
- VIZIO 55-inch 4K: $700 (Reg. $800) | Dell
- Bonus $200 Dell eGift Card
- Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K: $869 (Reg. $1,500) | Rakuten
- w/ code BCH100
- Must be logged-in
- Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K: $1,300 (Reg. $1,800) | Rakuten
- w/ code BCH150
- Must be logged-in
- Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K: $2,300 (Reg. $3,500) | Rakuten
- w/ code BCH250
- Must be logged in
Insignia Fire TV Edition features:
- Insignia Full HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers 1080p picture quality for lifelike detail, rich contrast, and brilliant colors.
- With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.
- Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).
- Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.
- Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 34.8” x 20.6” x 3.2”, TV with stand: 34.8” x 22.3” x 8.9”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!