Make homemade wings, fries, more w/ these family-sized air fryers for $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

- Apr. 23rd 2019 1:12 pm ET

Kitchen Ave (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Cozyna 5.8-quart Air Fryer XL with Basket Divider & Recipe Book for $59.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $80, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Air fryers are a great kitchen accessory and have become one of my favorite ways to cook. Recently, I used my air fryer to make homemade wings and it tasted just like I was at a restaurant but for a far lower cost. Plus, with this air fryer, you’ll get a recipe book to help you find new things to cook. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

We also spotted the Cozyna 5.7-quart Air Fryer XL Touchscreen with 8 Cooking Presets for $59.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon at Kitchen Ave’s Amazon storefront. Normally $80 as well, this is also the lowest that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Like the air fryer above, you’ll get a recipe book with this model but it offers a different interface that’s touch-based with 8 different pre-built cooking presets. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re going to be making some wings, be sure to pick up a quality sauce. My personal favorite is Buffalo Wild Wings Honey BBQ Sauce, which is under $10 Prime shipped for a bottle that’ll make dozens of wings.

Cozyna Air Fryer XL features:

  • The Cozyna XL low-fat deep fryer can hold 5.5 liters (5.8 QT) which makes cooking for the family a piece of cake
  • The Cozyna XL Airfryer is the healthiest alternative to deep frying as it only requires a tablespoon of oil or less
  • The Cozyna Air Fryer XL multi cooker is essentially a fryer, oven and grill all in one
  • The Cozyna healthy deep fryer comes with a cookbook plus an additional e-book cookbook full of nutritious and delicious recipes for every meal

