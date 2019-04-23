Score an SSD for as low as $19: WD 1TB NVMe $110 (Amazon low), Hyundai 480GB $64, more

Amazon is offering the WD Blue 1TB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD for $109.99 shipped. That’s roughly $20 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon direct offer we have tracked by $10. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way boost the speed of your PC without breaking the bank, look no further. This SSD wields 1TB of storage, providing you with plenty of space for games, photos, and more. Read and write speeds routinely perform at over 500MB/s, making your PC boot quicker and launch apps with more gusto than ever before. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Find more SSD deals below.

More SSD deals:

WD Blue 1TB NVMe SSD features:

Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s.** |**As used for transfer rate or interface, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second and gigabit per second (Gb/s) = one billion bits per second

An industry-leading 1.75M hours mean time to failure (MTTF) and up to 500 terabytes written (TBW) for enhanced reliability. | MTTF = Mean Time To Failure based on internal testing using Telcordia stress part testing. TBW (terabytes written) values calculated using JEDEC client workload (JESD219) and vary by product capacity

