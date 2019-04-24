Transform one USB-C port into three USB 3.0, SD, and microSD for just $22.50 Prime shipped

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $22.49 Prime shipped. Normally $30, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With three USB 3.0 ports, SD, and microSD, you’ll be able to transform a single USB-C port on your MacBook, iPad, or Mac mini into a hub ready for anything you throw at it. Plus, with SD/microSD, you’ll be able to once again easily transfer data from your camera to the portable photo editing workstation of your choice. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Turn just one USB-C port into USB 3.0 for $8 Prime shipped. Though it doesn’t offer multiple plugs, it’s a great option to keep in your bag in case of emergencies.

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 30 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Instant Expansion: Get more out of your MacBook’s USB-C port. Featuring 3 USB-A ports and 2 SD card slots.

SuperSpeed Transfer: Transfer music, movies, and more in seconds with 5 Gbps data speeds.

SD Ready: Swap and sync nearly all SD card formats with the microSD and standard SD card slots.

What You Get: Anker Premium 5-in-1 USB-C Hub, travel pouch, welcome, guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

