Transform one USB-C port into three USB 3.0, SD, and microSD for just $22.50 Prime shipped

- Apr. 24th 2019 4:12 pm ET

$22.50
0

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $22.49 Prime shipped. Normally $30, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With three USB 3.0 ports, SD, and microSD, you’ll be able to transform a single USB-C port on your MacBook, iPad, or Mac mini into a hub ready for anything you throw at it. Plus, with SD/microSD, you’ll be able to once again easily transfer data from your camera to the portable photo editing workstation of your choice. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Turn just one USB-C port into USB 3.0 for $8 Prime shipped. Though it doesn’t offer multiple plugs, it’s a great option to keep in your bag in case of emergencies.

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 30 million+ powered by our leading technology.
  • Instant Expansion: Get more out of your MacBook’s USB-C port. Featuring 3 USB-A ports and 2 SD card slots.
  • SuperSpeed Transfer: Transfer music, movies, and more in seconds with 5 Gbps data speeds.
  • SD Ready: Swap and sync nearly all SD card formats with the microSD and standard SD card slots.
  • What You Get: Anker Premium 5-in-1 USB-C Hub, travel pouch, welcome, guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$22.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Anker

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide