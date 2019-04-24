The #1 best-selling Dash mini waffle maker falls to a new low at Amazon of $7 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Dash Mini Waffle Maker for $7.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $15, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you love waffles, why not give mini waffles a try? They’re smaller, cuter, and you can eat more of them. Plus, you’ll be able to make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into single serving portions. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker features:

COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing 1lb+, this is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling

QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and go; it heats up in mere minutes. The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time

PERFECT GIFT: The perfect wedding or new home gift. Its small size takes up little counter space, and its sleek design and trendy color options will match any kitchen décor (add to your registry now!)

INCLUDES: Backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty, the Dash Mini Waffle maker includes recipe book and recipe database access (all non-electric parts are easily wiped clean)

