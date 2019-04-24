Save big on Dyson products: HP01 Pure Hot + Cool $160, V6 Car + Boat Cordless Vac $88, more

Dyson’s official Rakuten storefront has a selection of its best-selling products on sale. To save, use the code HOME20 and be logged in to your free Rakuten account. Our favorite from the sale is the HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier in Iron Silver or Iron/Blue for $159.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $499, it still fetches as much at Amazon and this is among the best pricing we’ve found historically. With a built-in HEPA air purifier, you’ll breathe easier while staying cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Not only does the HEPA filter work great, it’s certified asthma & allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 6-month warranty. Shop all Dyson products here, or head below for some of our top picks.

Other Dyson products on sale:

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier features:

  • CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99. 97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores
  • PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it
  • HEATING: Can be used for long-range personal heating or fast, even room heating
  • MULTI-FUNCTIONALITY: Space Heater. Tower Fan. And HEPA Air Purifier. In one. Backward airflow mode purifies without cooling or heating you
  • OTHER FEATURES: Sleep timer, oscillation, 10 Air Speed settings and automatic shut-off if tipped over

