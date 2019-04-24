Keep your brand-new iPad Mini 5th Gen. protected w/ this $4.50 Prime shipped case

DTTO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its iPad Mini 5th Generation Case for $4.55 Prime shipped when you use the code GZT333MS at checkout. Normally closer to $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you picked up Apple’s latest iPad Mini, this is a great buy. With auto sleep/wake support, you’ll love being able to unlock your tablet as soon as you open the case. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a tempered glass screen protector to keep your display like new. This model is highly-rated and just $7 Prime shipped at Amazon, giving you plenty of protection without breaking the bank.

DTTO iPad Mini 5th Gen. Case features:

Durable Material – Made of exterior PU(polyurethane), inner microfiber lining and back flexible soft TPU, which featured strong front screen protection and back anti-scratch of iPad. Lifetime Warranty!

Precise cut-outs – New generation soft case adopt cutouts design in all buttons, easy access to your iPad’s function without a bit of pressure.

Viewing and Typing Stand Mode – Tri-fold front cover with dual standing positions for facetime / movie viewing and keyboard typing. Magnetic auto sleep/wake function help extend your iPad’s battery life.

Ultra Lightweight – Slim and lightweight design won’t add a lot of bulk to your iPad, convenient to carry it go everywhere. Also easy to install and remove.

