AirPlay 2 and iTunes support make Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart TV compelling: $1,100 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV (UN65RU8000FXZA) for $1,099.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $300 off the price it was fetching there earlier this month and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $98. A couple of months ago we reported that several of Samsung new TVs would gain support for AirPlay 2 and streaming of iTunes movie and TV show purchases. Well, this is one of the supported TVs, with Samsung promising a firmware update release in Spring 2019. With inputs including 4x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet, and more, this set will make a great addition to any home theater. Reviews are still rolling in for this new unit, but Samsung TVs are reputable.

I recently became fed up when fumbling with power cords behind my TVs. For this reason I bought Anker’s $35 PowerPort Strip for each one of my TVs. With 12 AC outlets, 3 USB ports, and a 6-ft. power cable, installation was a dream and now I no longer struggle to find a free outlet. Built-in surge protection also provides peace of mind.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV features:

Dynamic Crystal Color: Millions of shades of color reveal a vibrant, lifelike picture that HDTV can’t create

4K UHD Processor: A powerful processor optimizes your TV’s performance with 4K picture quality

HDR: See shades of color that reveal more detail than HDTV can deliver

Bixby on TV: Control your TV with just your voice

