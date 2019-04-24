AirPlay 2 and iTunes support make Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart TV compelling: $1,100 (All-time low)

- Apr. 24th 2019 1:19 pm ET

$1,100
0

Amazon is offering the Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV (UN65RU8000FXZA) for $1,099.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $300 off the price it was fetching there earlier this month and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $98. A couple of months ago we reported that several of Samsung new TVs would gain support for AirPlay 2 and streaming of iTunes movie and TV show purchases. Well, this is one of the supported TVs, with Samsung promising a firmware update release in Spring 2019. With inputs including 4x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet, and more, this set will make a great addition to any home theater. Reviews are still rolling in for this new unit, but Samsung TVs are reputable.

I recently became fed up when fumbling with power cords behind my TVs. For this reason I bought Anker’s $35 PowerPort Strip for each one of my TVs. With 12 AC outlets, 3 USB ports, and a 6-ft. power cable, installation was a dream and now I no longer struggle to find a free outlet. Built-in surge protection also provides peace of mind.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV features:

  • Dynamic Crystal Color: Millions of shades of color reveal a vibrant, lifelike picture that HDTV can’t create
  • 4K UHD Processor: A powerful processor optimizes your TV’s performance with 4K picture quality
  • HDR: See shades of color that reveal more detail than HDTV can deliver
  • Bixby on TV: Control your TV with just your voice

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$1,100

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Samsung Airplay

About the Author