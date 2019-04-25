Epson’s Premium AirPrint AiO has a 4.3-inch touchscreen, SD card slot, more: $100 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Epson Premium Wireless Photo Printer (XP-7100) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Touting its ability to print photos in superior quality, Epson makes it clear that users should expect top notch performance from its premium offering. It’s capable of 2-sided printing, copying, and scanning, making it a well-rounded piece of equipment worth adding to your home or office. AirPrint functionality makes printing from iOS just a couple of taps away. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Believe it or not, most printers no longer come with a physical cable. If you ever plan to use this printer where there won’t be Wi-Fi, grab this $9 USB-C Printer Cable so you don’t get caught unprepared. Opting for a printer with a USB-C connector is a great choice for folks using a modern MacBook or PC laptop.

Epson Premium Wireless Printer (XP-7100) features:

Superior photo quality — print stunning photos plus sharp text for eye-catching documents

Designed for productivity at home — 30-page Auto Document Feeder; auto 2-sided print/copy/scan; multiple media feeds

Creativity made easy — print on specialty paper (1) and DVDs; plus, borderless photos up to 8″ x 10″

Convenient, hassle-free features — use the large, intuitive 4.3″ touchscreen to view, edit and print photos directly from USB or SD card slot (2)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!