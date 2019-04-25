Enjoy homemade pizza on this 14-inch cast iron pizza pan for just $16 (Reg. $25)

Home Depot is offering the Home-Complete 14-inch Cast Iron Pizza Pan for $15.88 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $45. Normally $25 at Amazon, this is among the best price we’ve seen and beats the all-time low there. If you love making homemade pizza like me, this is a must-have for any kitchen. But, the dishes don’t stop there. It’s a 14-inch skillet, basically, meaning it’s versatile for many dishes. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If cast iron isn’t a requirement for you, the Wilton 14-inch Pizza Pan is a great alternative at $7.50 Prime shipped. Though it won’t give quite the same effect as the above cast iron skillet, it’s a great alternative for oven-baked pizza.

Home-Complete Cast Iron Pizza Pan features:

ENJOY EASY to BAKE PIZZA PAN- Forget cookie sheets or those cardboard liners! Use this “seasoned” cast iron 14” pizza pan to ensure an evenly baked, golden crust pizza your family will love!

TASTE THE AUTHENTIC PIZZA FLAVOR OF THE OLD WORLD! Cast iron is preferred by gourmet chefs around the world, and it’s always used for baking pizza in the villages and hamlets of Old Italy

FAST, EVEN HEATING – LONGER HEAT RETENTION! An important part of baking! Pre-seasoned with vegetable oil formula for immediate usage. Also makes this the perfect kitchen tool for grilling veggies and meats! Bake, broil, fry, or even “wok” your meats and veggies with this one handy pan!

EASY TO CLEAN! Just hot water! Do not put in the dishwasher

