Lululemon’s Spring We Made Too Much Sale kicks up your workouts with up to 50% off popular styles

Lululemon’s New Spring We Made Too Much Sale is live with up to 50% off shorts, pullovers, pants and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Intent Joggers are a very on-trend and stylish piece to add to your spring wardrobe. They’re available in two color options, feature sweat-wicking material and designed with four-way stretch for mobility. Originally priced at $108, during the sale you can find them on sale for $79. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the most notable deal is the Swiftly Tech Racerback that’s on sale for $49. For comparison, this tank top was originally priced at $58. I personally own a few of these tank tops and they’re comfortable and lightweight. I would highly recommend.

Our top picks for women include:

