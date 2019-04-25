Add bias lighting to your home theater or ambient lighting to the rest of your home RGB strips from $7

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-Foot Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $17.99 Prime shipped when you use the code JR7EJ2UA at checkout. Normally $30, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically on these style LED strips and is the best available. Though voice-controlled lights like Philips Hue are in the realm of $80, this is a great way to get that look on a budget. With over 16,000,000 color options, this is the perfect thing to add extra ambiance to any space. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Update 4/25 @ 12:38 PM: Today only, Woot via Amazon is offering a 3-pack Luminoodle Click Strip Lights in either warm white or cool white for $29.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery at checkout. Normally $40, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. These strips are great for adding extra illumination to your kitchen, laundry room, or closets. Rated 4.3+ stars.

If you want to light the back of your TV, check out Minger’s 6.5-Foot USB-powered RGB LED Light Strip at $6.99 Prime shipped when you use the code DC4SZQ3V at checkout. Normally $14, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This strip doesn’t have Wi-Fi built-in, but it’s a great option for adding bias TV backlighting to your home theater. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Minger Smart RGB LED Light Strip features:

Use simple conversation starters to turn your lights on and off, make them brighter or dimmer, and swap them to your favorite color, currently compatible with Echo and Google Home.

Take complete control of your lighting with “Govee Home” APP

Create romance, relaxation, party ambiance with Music and Mic function (Strip Light dancing to beats)

The remote control allows you to turn on/off the led strip lights anywhere

The timer function of the WiFi controller wakes you up at your favorite color, keeps you on schedule.

