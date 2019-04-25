Osprey Packs Tropos MacBook Dayback drops to $111 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Osprey Packs Tropos Daypack in Blue or Gray for $111.95 shipped. Regularly $150, that’s an Amazon all-time low. Easily tote your 15-inch Macbook with this backpack that also has cushioned straps for comfort. Even better, it has a kickstand on the back to stay upright when you sit it down. This is a great backpack for work, school, travel and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re traveling with larger luggage, be sure to pick up the Osprey Packs Packing Cube Set for just $38. This lets you easily organize your clothes and essentials. It also has convenient top handles.

Osprey Packs Tropos Daypack features:

Integrated kickstand keeps pack upright and accessible

Separate zippered laptop access

Front panel vertical center-zippered pocket

Blinker light attachment

Padded laptop and tablet sleeve

