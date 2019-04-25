This Turtle Beach Ear Force One Headset is paired w/ a Xbox audio controller: $47 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One Gaming Headset for $46.95 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked there in months. This headset is paired with a headset audio controller that plugs into an Xbox One controller and allows you to control volume and other settings conveniently. The headset offers high quality 50mm speakers that have great sound for both highs and lows. Although it’s pitched as an Xbox One headset, a standard 3.5mm jack allows it to play nice with most devices. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t need the audio controller? If not, another option worth considering is the Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X for $30. Speakers are slightly downgraded to 40mm, but the savings should help justify your decision.

Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One features:

Crystal Clear Chat – An adjustable, high-sensitivity mic picks-up your voice loud and clear, and can be removed when watching movies or listening to music

Lightweight & Comfortable – Play for hours (or days) in complete comfort

Ear Cushion: Mesh Fabric with Foam Cushioning

Audio Connection: Xbox One Controller Expansion Port (Headset Audio Controller Connection) / 3.5mm (Other Devices)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!