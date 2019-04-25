Clean your car, sidewalks and more w/ the WORX Hydroshot Power Cleaner: $82 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon offers the WORX WG629 Cordless Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner for $81.78 shipped. That’s down 20% or more from the regular going rate at retailers like Home Depot. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. The WORX Hydroshot makes it easy to clean up your sidewalks or wash the car with its easy add-on design. Just simply attach a hose and power-up the included battery to get started. Ships with a wall charger as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
With your savings pick up an ultra-tough outdoor steel hose for your new power washing setup. This model is around $20 and offers 25-feet of length to help get the job done. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
WORX Cordless Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner features:
- First truly portable power cleaner that lets you easily and quickly clean and maintain all your outdoor spaces and gear
- Attaches to typical garden hose or draws water from any fresh water source like a bucket, pool or lake
- Dual mode operation lets you quickly switch between cleaning and watering tasks. Max Water Flow Rate: 0.5 GPM
- Maximum pressure (low): 94 PSI. Cordless, lightweight and compact delivers five spray angles including 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and shower
