Clean your car, sidewalks and more w/ the WORX Hydroshot Power Cleaner: $82 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon offers the WORX WG629 Cordless Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner for $81.78 shipped. That’s down 20% or more from the regular going rate at retailers like Home Depot. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. The WORX Hydroshot makes it easy to clean up your sidewalks or wash the car with its easy add-on design. Just simply attach a hose and power-up the included battery to get started. Ships with a wall charger as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings pick up an ultra-tough outdoor steel hose for your new power washing setup. This model is around $20 and offers 25-feet of length to help get the job done. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

WORX Cordless Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner features:

First truly portable power cleaner that lets you easily and quickly clean and maintain all your outdoor spaces and gear

Attaches to typical garden hose or draws water from any fresh water source like a bucket, pool or lake

Dual mode operation lets you quickly switch between cleaning and watering tasks. Max Water Flow Rate: 0.5 GPM

Maximum pressure (low): 94 PSI. Cordless, lightweight and compact delivers five spray angles including 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and shower

