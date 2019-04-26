Apple’s 12-inch MacBook offers 512GB of storage for $999 or 256GB for $900 (Up to $600 off)

- Apr. 26th 2019 2:19 pm ET

B&H is offering Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook with 1.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $999 shipped. You can also opt for the 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB model for $899.99 shipped at Best Buy. Regularly $1,599 at Apple for the 512GB model and $1,299 for the 256GB, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. For comparison, Amazon has the 512GB model on sale for $1,200 right now, which is the all-time low there. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is a great portable option for those who want long battery life and ultra-lightweight computing. If the iPad Pro doesn’t quite do everything you want, this is a great alternative.

You’re only getting a single USB-C port here, so be sure to pick up a quality hub to gain back some connectivity. This 11-in-1 dock offers SD, microSD, USB 3.0, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet, and more for $58.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

  • 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
  • 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
  • USB 3.0 Type-C Port
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Force Touch Trackpad

