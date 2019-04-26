Under $1: Various Monoprice USB-C cables, iPad Pro cases, and zip ties (Up to 85% off)

Monoprice is offering several USB-C cables, iPad Pro cases, and zip ties for up to 85% off. Shipping ranges from $3 to $10, depending on what’s in your cart. When placing an order that exceeds $25, apply code SUPER6 to take $6 off of your order. Our top pick is its 0.5-foot USB Type-C to Type-C Cable for $0.75. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This cable supports USB 2.0 speeds, yielding transfer rates of up to 480Mbps. When used for charging, you’ll be able to achieve a max of 3A speeds. At such a low cost, it’s worth adding a couple of these to your bag. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of reviewers. Head below to find more Monoprice gear on sale.

With the Monoprice Palette Series of USB Type-C™ cables, you can connect your USB-C™ equipped PC or Mac® to the various USB devices in your life. Featuring a reversible male USB-C connector on each end, you can connect devices with a Type-C connector to your USB-C equipped laptop. This USB 2.0 cable supports up to 3A of charging power and supports data transfer rates up to 480Mbps.

