The MXL 990 Mic Kit includes a shock mount, carrying case and more for $60 (Reg. $100)

For today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the MXL 990 Condenser Microphone Kit for $59.99 shipped. This set is regularly $100, but is now on sale for $70 at Guitar Center and Amazon. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. Perfect for budding audio interface-based recording setups, it includes a shock mount, mic stand adapter and a carrying case. Features include a large diaphragm design with an FET preamp and a 30Hz to 20kHz frequency response rate. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you would prefer a USB mic, the Blue Yeti and Snowball are solid options starting from $42 or so. However, you can save even more with the AmazonBasics Desktop Mini Condenser Microphone from $36 shipped. You’ll also want to check out our roundup of the best podcast gear for even more options.

MXL 990 Condenser Microphone Kit:

The MXL 990 remains one of the industry’s most ground-breaking microphones. The first high quality condenser microphone to come into reach of working musicians, the MXL 990 has a FET preamp and a large diaphragm for truly professional sound quality in both digital and analog recordings. This revolutionary condenser microphone continues to astound artists with its silky, high end and tight, solid low and midrange reproduction.

