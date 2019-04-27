The Airthereal 7-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier will help in your battle against pollen at $90 (Reg. $130)

Today only, Woot offers the Airthereal Pure Morning 7-in-1 HEPA Air Cleaner for $89.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime will pay an extra $6 for delivery. Originally $140, it goes for $130 at Amazon, which is the current all-time low there. This machine filters out 99.7% of pollen, which will make this a saving grace for anyone who is suffering from terrible allergies this spring. Other features include a smart automatic mode plus a sleep mode so you’re not wasting energy. A 2-year warranty applies. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

It’s recommended you change the filter every six months. Only one is included with the purifier. Pick up a spare or two at $29.50 shipped so you’re ahead of the game.

Airthereal Pure Morning 7-in-1 HEPA Air Cleaner:

FILTER OUT 99.97% POLLEN: Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter (attached with Nano Mineral, Cold Catalyst Filter, Photo Catalyst Filter and Molecular Sieve) all in one that clears out airborne particles as small as 0.1 micron, including dust, pollen, bacteria, mold spores, pet danders, smokes, VOCs, etc. Ideal guards for people with allergies, stuffy noses, and low immunity.

OPTIONAL UV-C AND ANION FUNCTION: The UV-C kills molds, bacteria, and viruses, as well as prevents germs from growing inside the filters. The anion is the secret weapon that captures and absorbs airborne particles in order to accelerate the purification.

SMART AUTO MODE AND SLEEP MODE: Smart auto mode detects the surrounding air quality (PM2.5 value) and automatically accelerates the purification process until the air is appropriately purified. The sleep mode ensures the quietest running mode for use anytime.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!