Alienware’s Pro Gaming Mechanical Keyboard has RGB, tactile feedback, more: $77 (Reg. up to $100)

- Apr. 27th 2019 10:27 am ET

Amazon is offering the Alienware Pro Gaming Mechanical Keyboard (AW768) for $76.99 shipped. That’s $23 off the rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we’ve tracked this year by $8. With 16.8 million color lighting options, this keyboard will allow you to have a truly unique setup. Mechanical brown switches deliver tactile feedback with a low click noise. Built-in multimedia keys provide convenient shortcuts like a dedicated audio roller. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Using a Mac or PC with USB-C? Pick up Nonda’s $9 Adapter and you can simply attach it to the end of the cable and be ready for both Type A and C. With an aluminum body that’s available in several colors, this adapter is a nice-looking option that will complement most setups.

Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard features:

  • 16.8M RGB ambient lighting color options
  • 3 adjustable leg angles (optional palm rest)
  • 50 million durable cycle life for the keys. Cable Length: 6 feet
  • Dimensions (WxDxH) 19.6 x 6.8 x 1.4 Inches , Weight 3.26 lbs

