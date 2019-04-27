Micron’s 2TB SSD is a no-compromise way to boost Mac, PC, and console speeds: $248 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Micron 1100 2TB 2.5-inch Internal SSD for $247.99 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon direct offer we have tracked by $12. For years many companies have been touting processor speeds and large amounts of RAM, but traditional HDDs are typically the bottleneck when it comes to speed. If you’ve been hesitant to upgrade your console, PC, or aging Mac with SSD performance, this large capacity solution provides a no-compromise way to get the job done. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for a speedy external SSD? You can easily convert the Micron above into one using this $20 enclosure. One of the standout perks is that you’ll score USB-C, making it a great option for Macs and modern PCs.

Micron 1100 2TB SSD features:

Micron MTFDDAK2T0TBN-1AR1ZABYY 2TB Micron 3D TLC NAND Flash

SATA 6 Gb/s interface. Hot-plug/hot-remove capable (2.5″ Form Factor)

Industry-standard, 512-byte sector size support

Bare Drive in Anti-Static Wrap

3 Year Warranty through the Point of Purchase

