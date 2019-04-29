All you need is $10 and this Brother P-touch Label Maker is yours (Reg. $20+)

Amazon offers the Brother P-touch PTM95 Handy Label Maker for $9.99 Prime shipped. Find it for a dollar more at Best Buy. It’s currently on sale for around $20 at B&H and Walmart. Amazon had been charging close to $25 before today’s drop to the all-time low there. Proclaim ownership of your goods in style. You can personalize your labels with 10 frames and over 200 symbols. It has a 5-star rating from over 50% of total Amazon customer reviews.

This is such a stellar price on a label maker that it costs even less than refills! But since you will have some extra cash leftover, it’s not a bad idea to pick up additional P-touch label tape so you’re never unprepared.

Brother P-touch PTM95 Handy Label Maker:

The Brother P-touch PTM95 Handy Label Maker is simple and effective and prints high-quality labels with ease. Designed for those home offices or small businesses that need simple, two-line text labels, the Handy Label Maker is easy to use and requires no complex training. This handy P-touch labeler is portable, lightweight, and features a QWERTY keyboard and easy-view display. These features allow users to easily type text and review it for errors before printing the label. This saves time, reduce mistakes, and helps save money on misprints.

