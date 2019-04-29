TUMI MacBook bags, luggage, accessories & more at up to 70% off from Nordstrom Rack

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a TUMI Flash Event that’s offering up to 70% off select backpacks, luggage and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Carry your MacBook and essentials throughout the day in the Expandable Organizer Computer Brief. Originally priced at $375, during the sale you can find it marked down to just $225. Its contrasting exterior is sleek and it can be used for traveling as well as school, work and more. Plus, its leather detailing gives a luxurious touch. However, if you’re looking for a slightly less expensive option the Slim Deluxe Nylon Portfolio is very similar and priced at $147. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks from TUMI include:
- T-Pass Business Class Leather Brief Pack $202 (Orig. $675)
- Hanging Travel Kit $80 (Orig. $135)
- Lightweight International Trip Packing Case $507 (Orig. $845)
- Continental Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On $357 (Orig. $595)
- Expandable Organizer Computer Brief $225 (Orig. $375)
- Alivington Nylon Backpack $207 (Orig. $345)
- Slim Deluxe Nylon Portfolio $147 (Orig. $245)
- Extended Trip 32-inch Packing $387 (Orig. $645)
- Bridgeway Collapsible Duffle Bag $277 (Orig. $395)
- …and even more deals…
