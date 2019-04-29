Stop chopping those veggies by hand, Hamilton Beach’s 10-Cup Food Processor is $33 (Reg. $45+)

- Apr. 29th 2019 8:45 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the 10-cup Hamilton Beach Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper (70730) for $32.99 shipped. Regularly $50 at Best Buy, this model sells for closer to $45 at Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Perfect for dips and meal preparations, it has a 450-watt motor with 2 speeds and a pulse setting. Other features include a dishwasher-safe bowl, stainless steel reversible slicing/shredding disc and a scraper attachment, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is one of the best prices out there for a highly-rated food processor. But it might be worth taking a look at the Hamilton Beach Mini Chopper Food Processor for just over $21. Or just go with one of those Spiralizer Vegetable Slicers for $25 or less (clip the on-page coupon). Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more options.

Hamilton Beach Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper:

  • Scraper attachment saves time when chopping or pureeing – no need to stop and remove lid to use a spatula
  • Bowl Scraper works while processor is on or off
  • Powerful 450 watt motor with 2 speeds plus pulse
  • 10 cup bowl is big enough for most jobs but small enough for easy storage
  • Chop, puree and mix with the stainless steel S-blade
  • Shred and slice with stainless steel, reversible slicing /shredding disc
  • Large feed chute fits a whole block of cheese

