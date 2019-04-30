Get ready to remake your wardrobe because Banana Republic recently launched a new clothing line for men called Core Temp. Partnered and tested in this collection with NFL Quarterback and Los Angeles Rams star Jared Goff. The Banana Republic Core Temp collection includes versatile blazers, outerwear, sweatpants, shirts, and trousers. A notable piece about this collection is that each item is made from active particles derived from volcanic sand to warm you up and cool you down. This entire collection is perfect for spring and summer too. Head below to find our top picks and to learn more about Jared Goff.

Banana Republic quotes, “Jared Goff is a force of nature. The 24-year-old quarterback is three years into his professional career and already has the Super Bowl under his belt. Don’t be fooled by the infamously laidback demeanor of the NorCal-native. He’s already mastered the art of staying cool under pressure. When it came time to launch the new CORE TEMP collection, engineered to help keep you at your ideal body temperature, Goff was a natural fit. We teamed up with the football player to put our latest innovation to the ultimate test of playing it cool when things heat up.”

Blazers & Jackets

Blazers are a must-have in any man’s wardrobe. A blazer will look stylish when paired with jeans, shorts, trousers or joggers. Plus, you can stay cool all day with the Slim Core Temp Blazer. This fashionable jacket is available in four color options and priced at $249. It’s also lightweight and a perfect option for any of your warm weather weddings or events you have. Even better, it features three exterior pockets for additional storage and wrinkle-resistant material.

However, if you’re looking for a lightweight jacket for this season the Core Temp Jacket features quick drying material in case of spring showers. Plus, it’s also infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility. This jacket is a perfect option for summer nights, changing spring weather and more. You can find it priced at $149.

Shorts

Stay cool in the 9-inch Slim Core Temp Shorts. Designed with a flat front modern style that will look great paired with button-down shirts, polos, t-shirts and more. With over 220 reviews, these shorts are already rated 4.8/5 stars. With eleven color options to choose from, these shorts will be a go-to for everyday wear. Also, the shorts will also look great styled with the above blazer for a dressy option. Even better, you can find them from just $50.

Pants

Finally, the Athletic Tapered Core Temp Pants feature a drawstring waist for added comfort and the strings are hidden. You can easily roll the hem of these pants for a casual look with sneakers or dress them up with fancy shoes. I love that each of the pieces in the line are extremely versatile and can be styled in a variety of ways. Plus, these tapered pants are available in three color options and priced at $98.

Which piece from this new collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

