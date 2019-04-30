Preorder all 16 volumes of the original Dragon Ball manga in paperback for $81 (Reg. up to $140)

Amazon offers preorders of the Dragon Ball Complete Premium Paperback Box Set: Vols. 1-16 for $81.19 shipped. Also at Walmart. You’d pay around $125 at Barnes & Noble. Originally $140, this is the best price we’ve tracked on Amazon for this yet-to-be-released collection. The Dragon Ball franchise is massive, and this one is the series that started it all. In addition to the first 16 volumes of the original manga, you’ll also receive a double-sided poster plus a booklet featuring DB trivia and an interview with creator Akira Toriyama. It’s due out on June 4th. The English translation of Dragon Ball comics is well-rated overall.

Dragon Ball fans should also take a look at Bandai’s S.H.Figuarts line of figures. They feature multiple points of articulation, interchangeable faces, and stunning attention to detail, They’re more expensive than your standard toy store figures, but you’re definitely getting your money’s worth in terms of quality.

Dragon Ball Complete Series:

The Dragon Ball Complete Box Set contains all 16 volumes of the original manga that kicked off the global phenomenon. Also includes an exclusive double-sided poster and collector’s booklet featuring fun Dragon Ball trivia and guides as well as an interview with its legendary creator.

