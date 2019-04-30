Wear GUNNAR Intercept Glasses to reduce digital eye strain: $42.50 at Amazon (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the GUNNAR Intercept Gaming/Computer Glasses for $42.53 shipped. That’s $17 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the lowest we’ve tracked in 2019. When it comes to computer glasses, GUNNAR is the brand that doctors recommend. Its patented tech reduces both short and long-term side effects associated with digital eye strain and fatigue. The company compares its glasses to sunscreen for your eyes, making a clear argument that folks behind a screen all day should give them a shot. Rated 4/5 stars.

If the GUNNAR brand doesn’t carry much weight for you, consider this alternative pair for $15. These glasses offer UV400 protection that aims to reduce visual fatigue and discomfort without letting your style take a hit.

GUNNAR Intercept Glasses features:

GUNNAR Gaming and Computer Glasses: GUNNAR glasses protect your eyes and enhance performance. Reduce digital eye strain and block blue light with amber or liquet lens tint options.

Patented Lens Technology: GUNNAR is the only patented gaming and computer eyewear recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision while viewing digital screens (Patented Lens #9417460).

Reduce Digital Eye Strain: GUNNAR glasses address all short and long-term side effects associated with digital eye strain, including: headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision, glare, negative effects of artificial blue light, eye strain and fatigue.

