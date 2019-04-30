Find Levi’s RFID Leather Traveler Wallet for just $8 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $34)

- Apr. 30th 2019 3:03 pm ET

$8
0

Amazon is currently offering the Levi’s Men’s RFID Security Blocking Traveler Wallet in Brown with zipper for $7.79 Prime shipped. Regularly as much as $34, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This wallet is perfect for everyday carry and its RFID technology protects your information. It also features two pockets, six card slots and an ID window. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

However, if you’re looking for a slimmer option, there’s the Alpine Swiss Wallet Leather Money Clip at $7.50. This money clip also features over 4,000 reviews and is rated 4.4/5 stars.

Levi’s RFID Traveler Wallet features:

  • Levi’s RFID wallet is built to protect your belongings from any identity theft in addition to giving you a cool and casual wallet that has all the storage capacity you need.
  • 100% Leather, two pocket, six card slots, and ID window

