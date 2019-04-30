Get your ‘beach bod’ ready w/ Amazon’s #1 best-selling resistance band set for $18 Prime shipped

Patozon (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Mpow 150 LBS Resistance Bands Set for $17.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $22, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This is a great kit to use to get in shape as summer is just around the corner. Whether you’re still trying to perfect your “beach bod” or just want to get in better shape, resistance bands are a great option for indoor workouts. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Pick up a set of AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbells from $8.50 Prime shipped and continue your workout. There are all weights available depending on what type of exercise you want to get, be it strength training or stamina.

Mpow Resistance Band features:

STACKABLE UP TO 150 LBS – Hook more bands to your handles and you can get bigger and shred with less resistance. Whether you are a beginner or a professional athlete, you can find the suitable intensity of your workout.

ABUNDANT ACCESSORIES –Bigger Head door anchor, user manual, 2 detachable foam handles, 2 foot ankle straps, band guard, portable carry bag, 5 color coded tube bands (Black: 50 lbs, Blue: 40 lbs, Red: 30 lbs, Green: 20 lbs, Yellow: 10 lbs).

BIGGER HEAD DOOR ANCHOR, EASY TO USE – Bigger head door attachment can be more convenient and safer, totally free your worry about the slipping.

