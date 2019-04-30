Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine + Milk Frother now $120 at Amazon (Reg. up to $200)

- Apr. 30th 2019 9:04 am ET

Reg. $150+ $120
Amazon is offering the Nespresso Essenza Mini Original Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother for $119.99 shipped. This model is regularly $150 at Best Buy and goes for as much as $200 at Target. Today’s deal is about $1 below our previous mention and the best we can find. This compact espresso machine features one-touch operation, up to 19 bars of pressure, adjustable cup sizes, and includes the Aeroccino 3 milk frother. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

This coffee maker includes a complimentary 14 capsule coffee kit, but you might want to take a look at the Nifty 5510 Nespresso Carousel for $20 to keep everything tidy. If you’re looking for an espresso machine that is even more affordable, consider the Aicook 3.5 Bar Espresso Coffee Maker at $40 or less (clip the on-page coupon).

Nespresso Essenza Mini Original Espresso Machine Bundle:

Brew a wake-up beverage at home with this Breville Nespresso Mini Essenza espresso machine. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller kitchens or break rooms, and its high-pressure pump works quickly, so you don’t have to wait long for the perfect cuppa. Use Nespresso and other single-serve pods with this Breville Nespresso Mini Essenza espresso machine.

