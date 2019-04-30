Saks Off Fifth offers an extra up to 40% off Cole Haan, Michael Kors, Ray-Ban, more

Saks Off Fifth offers an extra 25% off with promo code 24HOURS. Also, save an extra 40% off select items with code DESIGNER. Note: to receive 40% off you must be a Insider Rewards Member (free to join). Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more with code SHIP99 at checkout. The men’s Cole Haan Pebbled Leather Billfold in Black is a no-brainer at $11. For comparison, it was originally priced at $78. It features six card slots and is sleek enough to fit ring into your back pocket.

For women, the Splendid Fenwick Leather Wedge Sandals can easily be worn with jeans, shorts, dresses and more. Originally priced at $138, during the sale you can find them marked down to $56. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

