Add a Samsung AirPrint B&W Laser Printer to your home office for $70 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Xpress Monochrome Laser Printer (M2020W) for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg and Best Buy. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in over a year. I own a printer just like this and have been very happy with its performance. I’ve only had to replace the toner once and I know I would’ve had to swap out and maintain ink significantly more. Built-in AirPrint functionality makes it straight-forward to print from mobile, which is where I print from nine times out of ten. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Keep $10 in your pocket when you opt for Canon’s TS9120 Wireless AiO at $60. While it isn’t a laser printer, it does offer AiO functionality, allowing you to easily scan and copy documents. Thanks to the inclusion of a 5-inch touchscreen, setting configurations will be easy to manage.

Samsung Xpress Laser Printer (M2020W) features:

GREAT VALUE FOR YOUR HOME OFFICE – This Samsung single-function monochrome laser printer features superior print quality, NFC + WiFi connectivity, and fast print speed.

GET PRINT ON TAP – NFC enables your mobile device to connect and communicate with your printer. Simply tap your NFC-enabled phone to this black and white laser printer and start printing (Android device only).

EASY MOBILE PRINTING – Download the free Samsung Mobile Print app or use Google Cloud Print and print directly with your mobile device from this wireless laser printer.

FAST SPEED PRINTING – Print up to 21 pages per minute. Recommended monthly volume of 100-1,500 pages.

