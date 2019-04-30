Sentinal’s Paper Shredder increases security w/ micro-cutting blades: $32 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the Sentinel 8-Sheet Microcut Paper Shredder (FM84B) for $31.79 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $21 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Unlike most shredders, Sentinel’s offering swaps cross-cut for micro-cut. This yields significantly smaller pieces that make it much more secure. In addition to being able to cut up to 8 sheets of paper, you’ll also be able to shred credit cards, CDs, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings on Amazon’s $8 Sharpening & Lubricant Sheets to keep your new shredder performing its best. This bundle comes with twelve sheets, allowing you to sharpen your shredder for years to come.

Sentinel Microcut Paper Shredder features:

Micro cut for optimum security

Smaller waste particles means you empty less often

Emptying bin less often saves time

EZ-Lift handle for easier emptying

Shreds credit cards

