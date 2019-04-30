TP-Link’s in-wall dual outlet smart plug drops to an Amazon low of $33 shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link In-Wall Dual Outlet KP200 Smart Plug for $32.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally $40 each, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked since its release, coming in second only to a short sale where it hit $30. These outlets are great for controlling devices like coffee makers, lamps, and other household appliances. Plus, not only will you gain smartphone control, but you can also turn it on/off with your voice through Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, the TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug is just $17 Prime shipped. You’re only getting one outlet here, and it’s not as sleek, but you’ll save some cash on it, which is always welcome.

TP-Link in-wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug features:

Everything you enjoy about smart plugs, now in a sleek, in-wall outlet. Save space and create a natural smart home environment by installing the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Outlet, 2-Sockets in your kitchen, living room and other areas. Individually control up to two connected devices using your smartphone or favorite voice assistant.

