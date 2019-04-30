Amazon offers Vizio’s 36-inch 5.1-Channel Sound System at its 2019 low of $200 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Vizio 36-inch 5.1-Channel Sound System (SB3651-F6) for $199.88 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H, slashes an addition $9 off the sale price at Best Buy, and is the lowest price we’ve seen it at Amazon in 2019. Take your movies and TV shows to the next level with Vizio’s 5.1 sound system. Surround sound will bring a whole new level of immersion that will make action scenes feel more realistic than ever before. The included sound bar offers three channels, boosting TV audio for clearer and more understandable dialogue. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t have a layout that would accommodate a 5.1 setup? Have a look at Anker’s Soundcore Infini Sound Bar for $80. It packs 103 decibels of rich audio. Anker’s exclusive BassUp tech provides an increased bang for your buck

Vizio 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound System features:

True 5.1 listening: enjoy True 5.1 surround sound with the included rear Surround sound speakers and wireless subwoofer

Three-channel sound bar: a three-channel sound bar boosts your TV audio and delivers crystal clear dialogue

Wireless subwoofer: experience room-shaking bass with the wireless subwoofer. Sound Pressure Level – 101dB

Dts virtual: x – delivers virtual overhead sound For an immersive sound experience

Wi-fi Streaming: experience higher quality audio streaming over your home’s Wi-Fi network, without interruptions from phone calls or texts compared to Bluetooth

