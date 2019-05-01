Amazon’s Goodthreads offers its men’s Gingham Poplin Shirt for $21 Prime shipped

Amazon’s in-house apparel brand Goodthreads offers its men’s Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Gingham Plaid Poplin Shirt in Navy/White for $21.25 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This shirt is a must-have for spring and it’s versatile to pair with shorts, khakis, slacks or jeans. It also features lightweight, breathable material and a modern slim fit that’s comparable to the likes of J.Crew or Banana Republic. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 750 reviews.

Another everyday shirt that’s on sale is the Goodthreads Henley T-Shirt that’s marked down to $17. That’s another Amazon all-time low and it’s available in several color options. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Goodthreads Gingham Poplin Shirt features:

This work-or-weekend perfect casual button-front shirt in gingham plaid is made in our Signature Tumbled Cotton for a soft, yet sturdy, hand.

We utilize a unique Heritage Wash to give our garments a custom, lived-in feel right away.

Slim fit: closer-fitting in the chest, slightly tapered through the waist for a tailored loo

Our Slim Fit is comparable to slim-fit shirts from J.Crew and Banana Republic; if you like the fit of Van Heusen brand shirts, size up

