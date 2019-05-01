Breville Smart Pro Convection Toaster Oven deals from $144 shipped (Up to $85 off)

Amazon is offering the Breville Smart Oven Pro 1,800W Convection Toaster Oven (BOV845BSS) for $215.95 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. This model is regularly $280 and is now $84 off the going rate. Today’s deal is nearly $10 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Features include 10 pre-set cooking functions, interior oven light, non-stick cavity coating, removable crumb tray and a backlit LCD display. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. Head below for more Breville Smart Oven deals and details.

More Breville Smart Oven Deals:

If the popular Breville options still aren’t budget-friendly enough for you, consider something from Black+Decker or Hamilton Beach. The Black+Decker TO1313SBD 4-Slice Toaster Oven goes for $44.50 and this best-selling Hamilton Beach Countertop option sells for $59.

Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven:

Features an interior oven light to keep an eye on your cooking

10 pre-set cooking functions include: toast 6 slices, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, Warm, slow cook

Capacity: 6-slice toaster, 13″ pizza. Dimensions : 15.75 x 18.50 x 11 inches

Convection powered: an inbuilt fan that circulates the hot air within the oven.

