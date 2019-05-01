Breville Smart Pro Convection Toaster Oven deals from $144 shipped (Up to $85 off)

- May. 1st 2019 4:29 pm ET

From $144
0

Amazon is offering the Breville Smart Oven Pro 1,800W Convection Toaster Oven (BOV845BSS) for $215.95 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. This model is regularly $280 and is now $84 off the going rate. Today’s deal is nearly $10 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Features include 10 pre-set cooking functions, interior oven light, non-stick cavity coating, removable crumb tray and a backlit LCD display. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. Head below for more Breville Smart Oven deals and details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Breville Smart Oven Deals:

If the popular Breville options still aren’t budget-friendly enough for you, consider something from Black+Decker or Hamilton Beach. The Black+Decker TO1313SBD 4-Slice Toaster Oven goes for $44.50 and this best-selling Hamilton Beach Countertop option sells for $59.

Our Home Goods Guide has some solid small appliances on sale today including milk frothers, dehumidifiers, indoor grills and much more.

Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven:

  • Features an interior oven light to keep an eye on your cooking
  • 10 pre-set cooking functions include: toast 6 slices, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, Warm, slow cook
  • Capacity: 6-slice toaster, 13″ pizza. Dimensions : 15.75 x 18.50 x 11 inches
  • Convection powered: an inbuilt fan that circulates the hot air within the oven.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $144

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Breville

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard