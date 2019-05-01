Chefman’s 6-quart Slow Cooker is yours for just $27 shipped (Today only, Reg. up to $60)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman 6-quart Slow Cooker for $29.99 shipped. However, code PERKS4ME will drop your total down to $26.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy without the additional $3 off. This model is regularly up to $60, but it fetches a bloated $70+ at Walmart and Staples. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. It features a 6-quart capacity, 3 heat settings, a removable die-cast aluminum insert, cool-touch handles and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Considering this is a regularly $60 slow cooker, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better deal on a 6-quart model right now. However, the Crock-Pot 6-quart Cook & Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker is currently available for under $24 if you don’t mind the red colorway.

Chefman 6-Quart Slow Cooker:

Chefman Slow Cooker: With a large 6-quart capacity and 3 heat settings, this slow cooker make it easy to prepare savory stews and chilis for your family. The removable die-cast aluminum insert can also be used in the oven or on the stovetop for flexible cooking.

