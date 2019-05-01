Enjoy warm milk or creamer w/ your coffee by using this $30 warming milk frother (Reg. $40)

Super Deal (99% positive lifetime feedback from over 200,000 shoppers) via Amazon offers the Chef’s Star Milk Frother for $29.99 shipped. Normally $40, this is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked since 2017 and is the best available. If you’ve never enjoyed frothed milk or cream when drinking a hot (or cold) coffee, this is a must-have kitchen accessory for you. I find it hard to drink a coffee if it doesn’t have warm cream added from my frother, as it just adds an extra dimension to the flavor. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
You can ditch the automated process and warming aspect and pick up Amazon’s #1 best-selling milk frother instead. It’s just $13 Prime shipped and being handheld there’s no limit to how much milk you can froth at once.
Chef’s Star Milk Frother features:
- This frother makes dense milk foam in less than 1 minute. Capacity: 125 ml for milk froth preparation, 250 ml for hot milk preparation.
- Providing a consistent, perfect milk foam so this milk frother totally worth the price! This milk frother makes hot and cold milk froth for cappuccinos, heats hot milk for lattes.
- One button operation, with 360° rotating power base that can be detached for easy handling.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!