Enjoy warm milk or creamer w/ your coffee by using this $30 warming milk frother (Reg. $40)

Super Deal (99% positive lifetime feedback from over 200,000 shoppers) via Amazon offers the Chef’s Star Milk Frother for $29.99 shipped. Normally $40, this is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked since 2017 and is the best available. If you’ve never enjoyed frothed milk or cream when drinking a hot (or cold) coffee, this is a must-have kitchen accessory for you. I find it hard to drink a coffee if it doesn’t have warm cream added from my frother, as it just adds an extra dimension to the flavor. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

You can ditch the automated process and warming aspect and pick up Amazon’s #1 best-selling milk frother instead. It’s just $13 Prime shipped and being handheld there’s no limit to how much milk you can froth at once.

Chef’s Star Milk Frother features:

This frother makes dense milk foam in less than 1 minute. Capacity: 125 ml for milk froth preparation, 250 ml for hot milk preparation.

Providing a consistent, perfect milk foam so this milk frother totally worth the price! This milk frother makes hot and cold milk froth for cappuccinos, heats hot milk for lattes.

One button operation, with 360° rotating power base that can be detached for easy handling.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!