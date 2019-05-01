Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 50% off apparel from adidas, Callaway, Travis Matthew, more

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering select golf apparel at up to 50% off including Walter Hagen, Oakley, adidas, Callaway and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders over $49. The men’s Walter Hagen Core Golf Shorts are currently marked down to $33, which is down from their original rate of $65. These shorts are available in five color options and feature sweat-wicking material for comfort. They also have four-way stretch material for mobility and include an inner silicone waistband so they don’t slide down. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Walter Hagen Core Golf Shorts $33 (Orig. $65)
- Oakley Sublimated Camo Polo Shirt $25 (Orig. $60)
- Walter Hagen Lightweight Pullover $23 (Orig. $65)
- Travis Matthew Peale Golf Shorts $56 (Orig. $85)
- Travis Matthew Tuk Tuk Polo Shirt $60 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Dry Blade Golf Polo $36 (Orig. $65)
- PUMA Quarter Zip Pullover $49 (Orig. $65)
- Callaway Performance Golf Skort $46 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Sleeveless Blade Polo $33 (Orig. $60)
- adidas Essentials Tech Pullover $49 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!