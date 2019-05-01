See behind & record in front w/ this dual dash camera for $33 shipped (Reg. $60)

Peztio (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a Dual 1080p Dash & Backup Camera for $32.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code NEK2BJDY at checkout. Note: There’s currently a Lightning Deal going on, be sure to select “Regular Price” to use the above promo code. Normally $60, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. You’ll find a nice and large 4-inch display on this dash camera, which is used in conjunction with the rear camera. Not only does it record both views at the same time, but you can use the rear camera when backing up to get into that parking spot perfectly. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up this 32GB microSD card for $8 Prime shipped. You can use it to store many hours of footage and easily transfer it to your computer without a hitch.

Peztio Dual Dash Camera features:

The car camera equipped with dual lens camera provides double protection for your safety. A 170° wide angle front camera monitors all the road without visual blind zone, meanwhile, a 130° waterproof rear camera monitors the rear road conditions of the vehicle for you.

