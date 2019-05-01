This 1200A peak car jump starter features a 3A quick charging USB port for $54 (Reg. $80)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 1200A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter with USB Quick Charge 3.0 for $53.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code U9U9K442 at checkout. Normally $80, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This portable battery can jump-start your car should it die on a road trip, or power your iPhone/iPad if you need some extra juice. As long as you have a vehicle with an engine smaller than 8L gas or 6L diesel, you’re golden to use this. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Lose the jump-starting feature and pick up Anker’s lipstick-sized PowerCore 5000 portable battery for just $22 Prime shipped. It’s perfect to keep in your purse or pocket for emergency charging situations, and is much lighter on the wallet than the above jump-starting-enabled option.

GOOLOO Portable Jump Starter features:

Enough power to jump start most vehicles (Up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L Diesel Engine) on the road! Works with cars, motorbikes, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, mowers and snowmobiles.

The newly added Type-C IN/OUT port (5V/3A) and dual USB quick charge 3.0 output ports can full charge your cell phone, GPS, camera, tablet or other electronic devices at the fastest speed possible

The intelligent jumper clamp features more than 5 advanced safety technology including over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection, high temperature protection, making it totally safe for anyone to use.

The LED light has three modes: Flash light, Strobe light and SOS light. It can help you In any situation especially for adventure, outdoor, indoor, emergency, travel, etc.

