H&M Spring Sale offers up to 40% off select styles from just $4 to update your wardrobe

The H&M Spring Savings Event offers up to 40% off select styles from just $4. Prices are as marked. Orders of $40 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Slim Fit Chino Shorts are stylish and on sale for just $20, which is $10 off the original rate. They’re available in an array of color options and look great with T-shirts or button-down styles alike. Plus, they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, a Denim Jacket is a must-have in your wardrobe and I love H&M’s option. It’s on sale for $25 and originally was priced at $35. I also love the dark wash that it comes in as it’s extremely versatile.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!