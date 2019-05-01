Showcase your instruments on the Fender Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stand: 2-pack for $40 (50% off)

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering a 2-pack of Fender Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stands for $39.99 shipped. These stands are regularly close to $40 each at Amazon, Adorama and Guitar Center. In fact, Guitar Center charges $80 for the 2-pack as well. These stands are great for showcasing your acoustic, electric and bass guitars with height adjustable yoke and finish-safe padding. They will also collapse into a much more travel-friendly size if need be. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now the AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand will work just fine at $13 Prime shipped, but it doesn’t have as much support for your expensive instruments. Alternatively, the Gator Frameworks Adjustable Double Stand will hold two guitars and goes for just $25 at Amazon.

The pair of Fender’s Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stands conveniently showcases your acoustic, electric or bass guitar and is durable enough for road use. Along with being portable and efficient, the stand’s padded yokes are perfect for guitars with sensitive finishes, such as nitrocellulose. Includes two stands.